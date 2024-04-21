Notes on Bryan Danielson and Bo Dallas

– While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell Podcast, Mantell noted that bringing back Bo Dallas as the Uncle Howdy character could backfire in WWE’s face. He said “Well, he [Bo Dallas] needs help; he needs a lot of it. And this could backfire in their faces big time. It has to be done, I’m sure in a certain way, but I don’t have an idea for it all. I know they are looking to pay homage to Bray, but, that might be a bigger task than they think. So, we’ll see what they do; I’l judge it only at the end.”

– Bryan Danielson on his upcoming match with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty

“Expect the best version of Bryan Danielson. After I am no longer wrestling full-time, that will be different. Unless something happens medically, I’ll never retire.”

Source: SI

