Logan Paul responds back to Ronda Rousey

Logan Paul response back to comments made about him by former WWE star Ronda Rousey

During his brother Jake’s podcast, Logan issued a response to Rousey…

“I want to approach this from a real mature standpoint because I like Ronda Rousey. What she’s done in MMA is incredible. We watched her growing up just snapping arms. I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey. Every time I’ve met her it’s been very amicable, so when she’s saying that I don’t think it’s like a personal attack on me by any means. I don’t feel she’s coming after me. I feel she’s maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with how she was treated in the WWE. But I can’t speak on that because I don’t know how she was treated.”

“I don’t think she’s a hater. I think she might be unhappy with how her run in the WWE went, but I don’t know anything really about that. All I know is how I work in the facilities and time that I’ve been given to make my matches as best as possible, because I think the WWE recognizes that when I put on a good match, which will happen every single time I perform, the outcome and the reaction of the fans is immense. It fills the audience and I think I’ve proven my value both in and out of the ring, on the mic, wrestling. The impressions that I’m delivering the company are second to none.”

