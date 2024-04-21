Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Taping From Nevada

The TNA Wrestling action continues in “Sin City” for the second night in a row this evening.

Following their TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, TNA returns to The Palms Resort Casino in Paradise, Nevada for their post-PPV iMPACT On AXS TV taping.

On tap for the taping for the weekly TNA on AXS program tonight is the fallout from TNA Rebellion, which featured the debuts and returns of “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Sami Callihan, PCO and others.

Scheduled for in-ring action at the taping tonight is TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin, TNA Tag Team Champion Brian Myers vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, TNA Tag Team Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth, Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance, as well as Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed.

The previously scheduled PCO vs. Matt Cardona bout has been nixed due to Cardona’s pec injury.

Make sure to check back here this evening for a complete spoiler report from the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping from Orlando, Florida.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

