AEW Dynasty 2024 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, AEW presents Dynasty on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Samoa Joe vs Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title; Toni Storm vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s title; The Young Bucks vs FTR in a ladder match for the vacant AEW Tag Team titles; Kazuchika Okada vs Pac for the AEW Continental title; Julia Hart vs Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS title; Roderick Strong vs Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International title; Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay; Hook vs Chris Jericho for the FTW title; Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in a trios match.

ZERO HOUR: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs Bullet Club Gold in a winner-take-all match for the AEW World Trios and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles; Trent Beretta vs Matt Sydal; Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.

Dynasty is available on Bleacher Report, Triller TV, YouTube, and traditional pay-per-view in the United States and on Triller TV internationally.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

