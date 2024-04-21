AEW Dynasty 2024 Coverage



The opening credits roll, with highlights of the matches on tonight’s card. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

—



AEW Continental Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

PAC takes Okada down immediately and smacks him in the back of his head. They lock up and exchange waist-locks, and then Okada takes PAC down with a drop-toe hold. PAC comes back with a wrist-lock, but Okada turns it into one of his own. PAC gets free and takes Okada down with a side-headlock take down. Okada delivers a few body shots and sends PAC away, but PAC ducks to the outside. Okada goes after him, but PAC gets back into the ring and drops Okada with a hurricanrana as Okada comes back in. Okada goes to the outside, but PAC drops him with a dive over the top rope. PAC slams Okada into the barricade a couple of times and gets him back into the ring. PAC puts Okada up top and drops him with an avalanche brain buster, but only gets a two count. PAC delivers a few more shots and goes up top, but Okada comes back and dropkicks him to the floor.

Okada slams PAC into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Okada slams PAC down, but PAC comes back with a few elbow strikes. Okada delivers an uppercut and gets PAC to the apron. PAC comes back with a shoulder to the midsection, but Okada delivers a dropkick as PAC runs the ropes. Okada drops PAC with a draping DDT from the barricade, but PAC gets back into the ring at the nine count. Okada delivers another DDT and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. Okada sends PAC into the ropes and charges, but PAC low-bridges him to the outside. PAC kicks Okada in the face and drops him with a springboard moonsault. Okada gets back into the ring at the nine count, and then he and PAC exchange shots. PAC drops Okada with a flying forearm and goes up top. PAC delivers a shotgun dropkick and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two.

PAC kicks Okada in the midsection a few times, but Okada comes right back. They exchange a couple of shots, and then PAC drops Okada with a German suplex. Okada rolls through and sends PAC into the corner with a shotgun dropkick of his own. Okada delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. Okada delivers a scoop slam and follows with an elbow drop. Okada flips off the crowd as he walks around the ring, but PAC grabs him and gets a roll-up for a two count. Okada delivers a rolling elbow strike in the corner, and then kicks PAC in the face. Okada runs the ropes, but PAC delivers a thrust kick and a clothesline. PAC delivers a German suplex and holds onto the bridge for a two count. PAC delivers a few more shots to keep Okada grounded, and then goes for the Black Arrow. Okada rolls out of the way and delivers a Tombstone Piledriver.

Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but PAC ducks under and gets another two count. PAC rolls Okada up for another two count, and then Okada goes for Heavy Rain. PAC counters into a standing Brutalizer, but Okada rakes his eyes to break the hold. Okada goes for another Tombstone, but PAC counters and delivers one of his own. PAC goes up top, but Okada grabs the referee. PAC jumps down and stomps on Okada’s head a few times. PAC goes back up top and goes for Black Arrow, but Okada gets his knees up. Okada delivers Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

—

The video package for the feud between The House of Black and the trio of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe airs. Tony Schiavone has replaced Jim Ross on commentary.



Trios Tag Team Match

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews)

Briscoe and Black start the match with a lock up. Black applies a wrist-lock, but Briscoe comes back and drops Black with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Black comes back with an arm-drag, and Matthews tags in and delivers a double stomp to Briscoe’s arm. Matthews takes Briscoe down, but Briscoe applies a side-headlock. Briscoe kicks Matthews in the face as Copeland makes a blind tag. Copeland and Briscoe double-team Matthews for a bit, and then Matthews delivers a series of right hands in the corner. Copeland drops Matthews with a flapjack, and then applies a wrist-lock. Matthews gets to the ropes, and Black tags in. Black stares down Copeland, and then tags King in. King knocks Kingston down on the apron, and then Kingston tags in. Kingston and King exchange chop, and then King drops Kingston with a forearm shot. King goes for an elbow drop, but Kingston dodges and delivers kicks and chops to King’s chest.

Kingston follows with a dropkick, and then delivers the machine gun chops in the corner. King counters out and slams Kingston with a Bossman Slam. King delivers the cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Matthews tags in and delivers a senton to Kingston for a two count. Matthews drives his knee into Kingston’s back a few times, and then follows with a low dropkick for a two count. Matthews takes Kingston to the corner, and Black tags in. Black delivers a kick to Kingston’s face and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Black applies a sleeper hold, but Kingston gets to his feet. Black and Kingston exchange shots, and then Black delivers a back elbow shot. Kingston comes back with a kick to the face and drops Black with a suplex. Briscoe and Matthews tag in, and Briscoe delivers a few chops. Briscoe drops Matthews with a flying clothesline, but Matthews comes back with a kick to the midsection. Briscoe ducks under a shot from Matthews, and delivers a shot that sends Matthews to the apron.

Briscoe sends Matthews to the floor and dropkicks him into the barricade. Black and King go after Briscoe, but Copeland and Kingston go after them. Matthews throws a chair at Briscoe, but Briscoe catches it and knocks Matthews back to the floor. Briscoe sets the chair up on the apron, and then uses it to flip onto King. Briscoe delivers a shot to Matthews, but Matthews comes back and they brawl on the apron. Briscoe picks Matthews up, but Matthews counters out. Briscoe chops Matthews, but Matthews delivers a knee strike to Briscoe and King slams him into the barricade with a rolling senton. King gets Briscoe back into the ring and Black goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. King tags in and delivers a body shot in the corner. King delivers a chop and chokes Briscoe with his boot. King chops Briscoe again, and then Black tags back in.

Black delivers a shot to Briscoe’s ribs, and then drops him with a back elbow shot for a two count. Black applies a rear chin-lock, and then transitions into an abdominal stretch. Kingston breaks it up, and then King tags in. King stomps Briscoe down in the corner and slams him into the turnbuckles. Briscoe delivers elbow strikes to Black and Matthews, and then delivers a shot to King before tagging in Copeland. Copeland delivers a shot to King and goes after Black, but Black drops to the floor. Copeland delivers a double shot to King and Matthews, and then delivers a flying clothesline that sends King to the corner. Copeland puts King up top and delivers a series of right hands. Copeland bites King’s face, but King fights back with body shots to send Copeland down. Briscoe and Kingston go after King and Matthews, and then Kingston delivers shots to King in the corner.

Kingston and Briscoe go for a double suplex on King, but Matthews and Black cut them off with power bombs. Copeland comes back and drops King with a superplex and sets up for the impaler DDT, but Matthews breaks it up with a knee strike. Everyone drops everyone with various moves, and then Kingston delivers the Uraken to King. Copeland drops King with the impaler DDT, and then Briscoe follows with the Froggy Bow. Copeland goes for the cover, but Matthews breaks it up. Black tags in, but Briscoe delivers shots to him, and then all six men brawl in the ring. Kingston and Briscoe get dropped with knee strikes, and then Matthews and King double-team Copeland in the corner. The House go for a triple-team on Copeland in the corner, but Copeland, Kingston, and Briscoe drop them with Spears. Copeland goes for a Spear on Black, but Black spits the black mist in his face and delivers The End for the pin fall.

Winners: The House of Black

—

The video package for the feud between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale airs. Stokely Hathaway has joined the commentary team for the next match.



AEW TBS Championship – House Rules Match

Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale’s chosen stipulation is that Kris Statlander and Skye Blue are banned from ringside.

Nightingale drops Hart with a boot to the face, and then follows with a series of right hands. Nightingale slams Hart into the corners, and then goes to the ropes. Hart comes back with a kick that sends Nightingale to the floor. Hart delivers another kick, and then sends Nightingale into the timekeeper’s area. Hart gets Nightingale back into the ring and slams her head into the mat repeatedly. Hart chokes Nightingale over the middle rope, but there are no five counts under House Rules. Mercedes Mone is shown watching the match backstage, as Hart has Nightingale locked in a head-scissors hold. Hart slams Nightingale into the corner and follows with a back elbow. Hart slams Nightingale down and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Hart applies a camel clutch, but Nightingale gets free and delivers a few body shots.

Nightingale applies a sleeper hold, but Hart kicks her in the head a few times to break the hold. Hart stomps on Nightingale and comes off the ropes, but Nightingale drops her with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale delivers a hip attack in the corner and follows with a corner clothesline. Nightingale goes for a dropkick, but Hart dodges it and applies Heartless. Nightingale powers out and sits out for a two count. Hart kicks Nightingale in the face a few times, but Nightingale fires up and delivers a few chops. Nightingale sends Hart into the corner, but Hart drops her with a double stomp. Hart goes the moonsault, but Nightingale kicks her in the face to counter. Nightingale drops Hart with a lariat and follows with the Doctor Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Hathaway and Statlander get into the ring to celebrate with Nightingale. Mone’s music hits, and she makes her way to the ring. Nightingale holds the title in the air, and Mone motions that she is coming for the title. Mone claps for Nightingale, and then leaves the ring.

—

The video package for Double or Nothing airs. The pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024 from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

—

The video package for the feud between Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong airs.



AEW International Championship Match

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

They lock up. and O’Reilly backs Strong into the ropes. They break, and then lock up again. Strong applies a side-headlock, and then transitions into a wrist-lock. O’Reilly comes back with a drop-toe hold, but Strong counters into a hammer-lock and drops O’Reilly with a side-headlock take down. Strong delivers a knee to the midsection and applies another hammer-lock, but O’Reilly gets free and goes for an arm-bar. Strong blocks it, but O’Reilly applies an ankle lock. Strong gets to the ropes, but O’Reilly drops a knee on Strong’s arm. Strong comes back with an elbow strike and backs O’Reilly into the corner. Strong delivers a chop and follows with a back-breaker. O’Reilly comes back with quick strikes and kicks and goes for a double stomp, but Strong dodges it. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Strong kicks O’Reilly in the face for another two count.

Strong delivers a forearm shot from the apron, but O’Reilly pulls his arm over the top rope. O’Reilly slams Strong down by his arm again, and then delivers a series of kicks to his arm and chest. O’Reilly comes off the ropes, but Strong comes back with a chop. O’Reilly goes for a leaping knee strike, but Strong catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Strong chops O’Reilly in the corner and puts him up top. Strong delivers a few shots, and then delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle. Strong follows with right hands, but O’Reilly comes back and goes for a triangle sleeper hold. Strong delivers right hands to get free, and then follows with a a chop. They exchange shots now, and then Strong stomps O’Reilly down and chokes him with his boot. They exchange shots again, and then Strong delivers another back-breaker. Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers another back-breaker.

Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers a back-breaker from his shoulders for a two count. Strong goes for End of Heartache, but O’Reilly counters with a knee strike to Strong’s head. O’Reilly locks in a guillotine hold, but Strong gets free. O’Reilly delivers a few quick kicks and takes Strong down. O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike in the corner and slams Strong down. O’Reilly applies a knee-bar, but Strong makes it to the ropes. Strong delivers a few shots to O’Reilly, but O’Reilly comes back and puts Strong in the ropes. O’Reilly delivers a guillotine leg drop, and then takes Strong down again. O’Reilly applies another knee-bar, but Strong kicks him in the face to break the hold. They exchange elbow strikes and Strong delivers another back-breaker for a two count. Strong delivers a superplex, but O’Reilly holds on and gets a two count on a roll-up. Strong gets his own two count, and then they drop each other with clotheslines.

They exchange more shots and kicks, and then O’Reilly connects with a roundhouse kick and a German suplex. Strong comes back with a leaping knee strike, and both men get up at the nine count. O’Reilly applies a guillotine hold, but Strong catapults O’Reilly’s throat into the top rope. O’Reilly comes back and slams Strong on the apron, but Wardlow comes to ringside. Wardlow tries to get into the ring, but the referee sees him. O’Reilly gets a two count on a roll-up, and then gets another on a crucifix pin. Strong comes back with a kick to the face, but O’Reilly drops him with a comeback lariat. O’Reilly delivers a brain buster for a two count, and then goes for an arm-bar. Strong gets free, but O’Reilly stomps him down. O’Reilly runs the ropes, but Strong connects with a knee strike and delivers End of Heartache for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

-After the match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett wheel Adam Cole onto the stage, but then Cole stands up and they all walk to the ring. Taven and Bennett put Strong on their shoulders as Wardlow looks on, but Cole gives a disapproving look to Wardlow behind his back. Wardlow fist bumps Taven and Bennett, and then The Undisputed Kingdom all leave the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between Chris Jericho and Hook airs.



FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match

Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho

They fist-bump as the bell rings, and Jericho takes Hook down. Jericho applies a wrist-lock, but Hook turns it into one of his own. They exchange shots and chops, and then Jericho kicks Hook in the chest. Hook comes back with an overhead suplex, and then follows with a T-bone suplex. Hook clotheslines Jericho to the floor and follows with a forearm shot from the apron. Hook slams Jericho into the barricade, but Jericho comes back with a body shot and slams Hook into the ring steps. Jericho slams Hook into the announcers’ table and grabs a table from under the ring. Jericho goes for a powerbomb through the table, but Hook counters with a German suplex and gets a two count on the floor. Hook hits Jericho with a trash can lid, and then leaps off the steps and hits him with it again. Hook tries it a third time, but Jericho kicks him in the midsection and delivers a DDT onto the lid. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two.

Jericho gets Hook back into the ring, but Hook fights back with body shots. Hook comes off the ropes, but Jericho kicks him in the face. Jericho takes Hook to the apron, but Hook comes back with body shots. Hook delivers a T-bone suplex from the apron and through the table on the outside, but only gets a two count. Hook gets Jericho back into the ring and delivers another suplex, but Jericho comes back with a kick to the face. Jericho delivers a corner clothesline and puts Hook up top. Jericho delivers a series of right hands and drops Hook with a hurricanrana. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. Jericho gets a trash can and a kendo stick in the ring, but Hook drops him with a German suplex. Hook puts the trash can over Jericho’s head and shoulders and hits it with the kendo stick repeatedly. Hook delivers a T-bone suplex with the trash can still on Jericho, but only gets a two count.

Hook puts a table in the ring and props it in the corner. Hook goes for a T-bone through the table, but Jericho fights out. They exchange shots and Jericho kicks Hook in the face. Jericho runs the ropes, but Hook drops him with an overhead throw. Hook backs away and charges, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho drops Hook with a clothesline and goes for a knuckle drop, but Hook dodges and applies Redrum. Jericho counters and drives Hook through the table in the corner. Jericho goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Hook still kicks out at two. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Hook ducks under and applies a knee-bar. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Hook rolls through and gets a two count, and then goes for Redrum again. Jericho delivers a low-blow to break the hold, and then delivers the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two.

Jericho delivers another Judas Effect, but Hook kicks out at two again. Jericho grabs the baseball bat and tells Hook to stay down. Hook flips Jericho off, and then Jericho hits him with the bat and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new FTW Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Taz and the doctors check on Hook as Jericho holds the title in the air and leaves the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm airs. Nigel McGuinness has replaced Taz on commentary.



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) (w/Luther and Mariah May) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa delivers a few right hands, and they exchange quick shots. Storm backs Rosa into the corner and delivers a few chops. Storm takes Rosa to the next corner and delivers more chops, but Rosa comes back with chops of her own. Rosa takes Storm down, but only gets a one count. Rosa delivers elbow strikes, but Storm comes back with a kick to the midsection. Storm stands on Rosa’s head and follows with a stomp. Storm kicks Rosa in the back a few times, and then chops her into the corner. Storm throws Rosa across the ring and follows with another shot to her back. Rosa comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Storm to the outside, and then goes up top. Rosa comes off the top with a corkscrew dive and takes out Storm and Luther. May comes over to Rosa, but backs away as Rosa gets in her face. Rosa gets Storm back into the ring and chokes her with her boot in the corner.

Rosa chokes Storm again, and then drops her with a snap suplex for a two count. Rosa clubs Storm across the chest and applies a rear chin-lock. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back and takes Rosa down for a two count, and then delivers a back-breaker. Storm grinds her elbow into Rosa’s back and goes for another cover, but Rosa kicks out again. Strom stands on Rosa’s back, and then puts her up top. Storm smacks Rosa in the face and clubs her across the back. Rosa fights back with a few shots, and then follows with a headbutt. Rosa delivers a powerbomb out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Rosa delivers a shotgun dropkick and follows with a Samoan Drop. Rosa delivers a crucifix bomb for a two count and delivers a low dropkick against the ropes. Rosa delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron and gets Storm back into the ring. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two.

Rosa tries to pick Storm up again, but her back gives out. Storm delivers a shot in the corner, and then follows with a Backstabber. Storm delivers a spinning DDT, and then follows with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Rosa comes back with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Rosa goes for a double stomp from the top rope, but Storm dodges it and delivers Sky High for a two count. Storm delivers a few shots to the midsection, but Rosa comes back and they exchange shots and chops. Rosa gains the advantage and comes off the ropes, but Storm drops her with a headbutt. Rosa comes back with an enzuigiri, but Storm delivers a German suplex. Rosa comes right back with a German suplex of her own, and then May gets on the apron. Deonna Purrazzo runs down and slams May’s face onto the apron. Purrazzo slams May and Luther into the ring steps, and then brawls with May on the outside.

Storm drops Rosa with a German suplex and follows with the hip attack in the corner. Storm delivers Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Storm applies a Texas Cloverleaf, but Rosa makes it to the ropes. Storm sets up for Storm Zero, but Rosa ducks under and delivers a Backstabber. Rosa applies a rear choke, but Storm gets to the ropes. Rosa drags Storm back in, but Storm delivers an up kick and follows with a low blow behind the referee’s back. Storm delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

—

The video package for the feud between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay airs. Don Callis has joined the commentary team for the next match.



Singles Match

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

Danielson takes Ospreay down, but Ospreay transitions into a front face-lock. Danielson backs Ospreay into the ropes, and then pats his chest before backing away. They lock up and Danielson drops Ospreay with a side-headlock take down. Ospreay counters into a head-scissors hold, but Danielson gets free and goes for a bow-and-arrow submission. Ospreay rolls through and gets a two count, and then they stare each other down. They go into a knuckle-lock, and then Danielson takes Ospreay down. Danielson applies a top wrist-lock, but Ospreay gets free and applies a side-headlock. Danielson turns it into a head-scissors, but Ospreay gets free and they go to a stalemate again. Danielson takes Ospreay down again and applies a side-headlock. Danielson delivers a few right palm strikes, but Ospreay sends him off the ropes. They trip each other up and dodge kicks, and then Danielson connects with a few quick strikes.

Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but Ospreay escapes and goes for a kick, but Danielson dodges it and they stare down again. Ospreay trips Danielson down, but Danielson flips him off. Ospreay chops Danielson into the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson trips Ospreay down again and works over his ankle. Danielson wrenches Ospreay’s neck, but Ospreay gets to his feet and delivers an elbow strike. Danielson chops him and goes back to the neck wrench to take Ospreay down again. Ospreay comes back with a dropkick, and then drops Danielson with a hammer throw. Ospreay chops Danielson in the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson delivers a few uppercuts and kicks, but Ospreay comes back and drops him on the top rope. Ospreay kicks Danielson to the outside and takes him out with a cross-body over the top rope.

Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring, but Danielson connects with a kick to the midsection. Danielson follows with a series of knee strikes and follows with a kick for a two count. Danielson works over Ospreay’s knees and applies an Indian Deathlock. Danielson follows with forearm shots, and then transitions into a submission. Ospreay makes it to the ropes, and then they exchange chops. Danielson takes Ospreay to the corner and delivers rapid body shots. Danielson kicks Ospreay in the midsection , but Ospreay comes back with a handspring kick to the head. Ospreay delivers another shot and goes off the top with an elbow strike for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few quick kicks, but Danielson comes back with chops and uppercuts. Danielson runs the ropes, but Ospreay comes back with an up kick and an enzuigiri that sends Danielson to the outside.

Ospreay goes up top, and then drops Danielson with a corkscrew dive on the floor. Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring and connects with a diving elbow strike. Ospreay goes for an elbow strike, but Danielson counters with a few kicks to Ospreay’s elbow. Danielson delivers a Tiger suplex and gets a two count. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, and then applies Cattle Mutilation, but Ospreay gets to the ropes. Danielson delivers kicks in the corner, and follows with a running kick before putting Ospreay up top. Danielson goes for a hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ospreay kicks Danielson in the head and follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Skytwister Press, but Danielson knocks him down on the top turnbuckle. Danielson climbs up, but Ospreay delivers elbow strikes. Danielson comes back with his own elbow strikes, and then delivers an avanlance Tiger suplex.

Danielson goes for the cover, but Ospreay gets to the ropes to stop the count. Danielson delivers a series of kicks to Ospreay’s chest, including two PKs that Ospreay fires up from. Danielson slaps Ospreay in the face, but Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike. Ospreay delivers quick kicks on the mat, and follows with palm strikes on the apron. Ospreay goes for a Tiger Driver on the apron, but Danielson blocks it and delivers kicks to the chest. Ospreay blocks the last one and delivers a thrust kick. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter on the apron, and then the referee checks on Danielson on the floor. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade from the apron and gets back into the ring. Danielson gets back into the ring at the eight count, and then Ospreay takes him down again. Ospreay delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

