Xyon Quinn Comments On His WWE Departure

Another WWE Superstar included in this week’s surprise talent cuts has spoken out.

Xyon Quinn, who along with Xia Li, Jinder Mahal and the Indus Sher duo of Veer and Sanga were among the talents released by WWE on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Quinn released a video via his official Instagram page addressing his release and preparing for his future outside of WWE.

The caption to the video reads, “The comeback is always greater than the setback. 90 days.”

The “90 days” line is obviously in reference to the 90-day non-compete clause he had in his WWE contract that he must wait out before turning up for another pro wrestling promotion.

In the video, he cuts a promo while calling himself simply “Xyon,” as WWE owns the full “Xyon Quinn” name.

“I remember my first fight,” he began in the promo in the video. “The way it felt. The way I hurt his heart beat faster and faster, his eyes so wide. I never felt so powerful. So alive.”

He continued, “When he begged me to stop, I remember that… I just snapped. That happened sometimes. I try to control it, but I guess I’m a little unpredictable, unhinged, you might say, I’m a ghost. Boo.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

