WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event / Erie, Pa / Sat Apr 20, 2024

The Complete Results from Erie Insurance Arena:

Bobby Lashley defeats Karrion Kross via DQ due to interference

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits defeat Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Iyo Sky

WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeat The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat Angel and Berto

Carlito defeats Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat DAMAGE CTRL: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane/ Dakota Kai

Main Event: No DQ: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @BLynd97 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

