WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event / Erie, Pa / Sat Apr 20, 2024
The Complete Results from Erie Insurance Arena:
Bobby Lashley defeats Karrion Kross via DQ due to interference
Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits defeat Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain
WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Iyo Sky
WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeat The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat Angel and Berto
Carlito defeats Santos Escobar
Jade Cargill / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat DAMAGE CTRL: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane/ Dakota Kai
Main Event: No DQ: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @BLynd97 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM