WWE Live Results / Belfast, N.Ireland / Sat Apr 20, 2024

The Complete Results from SSE Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable / GUNTHER / Finn Balor: Zayn with the Helluva Kick and pinfall on Gable.

JD McDonagh defeats Ricochet using the Devil Inside and pinfall.

Tegan Nox and Natalya defeat Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark: Nox hits the Shining Wizard and pinfall on Stark.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Kofi Kingston with the South of Heaven slam and pinfall.

Becky Lynch defeats Piper Niven with the Disarm her submission.

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre after a spear and pinfall.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the Cross Rhodes and pinfall.

Thanks to @wdfan1189 in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

