The Undertaker on WrestleMania 41: “It’s in Vegas next year”

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker seemed like he gave away the location of next year’s WrestleMania.

“It’s in Vegas next year,” Taker said before a long pause. “That’s what I think, I think I heard that…good Lord!”

The location has not been officially announced by WWE yet with Minneapolis being one of the frontrunners to host the show.

But this is the first WrestleMania location to be chosen by the new regime, and considering Nick Khan’s ties to Las Vegas, the location makes perfect sense.

If Vegas is indeed the place, the Allegiant Stadium would be hosting the show and presumably the next-door T-Mobile Arena the home of the other events.

WWE are expected to formally announce a location within the next month.

Undertaker just leaked the Wrestlemania location for next year accidentally. he’s the greatest to ever do it pic.twitter.com/b7MrfstfMc — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 20, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

