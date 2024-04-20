The Undertaker on WrestleMania 41: “It’s in Vegas next year”

Apr 20, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker seemed like he gave away the location of next year’s WrestleMania.

“It’s in Vegas next year,” Taker said before a long pause. “That’s what I think, I think I heard that…good Lord!”

The location has not been officially announced by WWE yet with Minneapolis being one of the frontrunners to host the show.

But this is the first WrestleMania location to be chosen by the new regime, and considering Nick Khan’s ties to Las Vegas, the location makes perfect sense.

If Vegas is indeed the place, the Allegiant Stadium would be hosting the show and presumably the next-door T-Mobile Arena the home of the other events.

WWE are expected to formally announce a location within the next month.

