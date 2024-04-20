NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Apr 20, 2024

The Results from Engelwood Neighborhood Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Meta-Four: Noam Dar and Oro Mensah defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Lola Vice defeats Emma Diaz

Dante Chen defeats an enhancement talent

Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Brinley Reece and Wren Sinclair

Ridge Holland defeats an enhancement talent

Trick Williams defeats Shawn Spears

Je’Von Evans defeats Myles Borne

Joe Gacy defeats Uriah Connors

Ivar and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Scrypts

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Thea Hail (with Chase U)

Thanks to @ajstylesfan2007 and @EmoPrincessStar in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

