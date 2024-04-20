NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Apr 20, 2024
The Results from Engelwood Neighborhood Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.
Meta-Four: Noam Dar and Oro Mensah defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
Lola Vice defeats Emma Diaz
Dante Chen defeats an enhancement talent
Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Brinley Reece and Wren Sinclair
Ridge Holland defeats an enhancement talent
Trick Williams defeats Shawn Spears
Je’Von Evans defeats Myles Borne
Joe Gacy defeats Uriah Connors
Ivar and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Scrypts
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Thea Hail (with Chase U)
Thanks to @ajstylesfan2007 and @EmoPrincessStar in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM