Notes on Cody Rhodes, Natalya, Tessa Blanchard, and more
– PWInsider reports TNA has begun preliminary talks with Tessa Blanchard about returning to the company.
– Cody Rhodes (via Sports Illustrated):
“Roman was nowhere to be found backstage in Gorilla when I got there after winning the WWE Championship.
I look forward to when we actually do have that moment and we get to see each another again.”
– Dave Meltzer, replying to a fan on X today, said that AEW‘s current television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire on December 31, 2024.
– Natalya posted:
Raj is the best. Appreciate his friendship and advice so much- and always looking out for me on crazy travel days. He would never ever let me put my suitcase in the overhead of the plane without helping me. A friend for life. Proud of you @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/vW2DQ9yio0
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 20, 2024