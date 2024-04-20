Notes on Cody Rhodes, Natalya, Tessa Blanchard, and more

– PWInsider reports TNA has begun preliminary talks with Tessa Blanchard about returning to the company.

– Cody Rhodes (via Sports Illustrated):

“Roman was nowhere to be found backstage in Gorilla when I got there after winning the WWE Championship.

I look forward to when we actually do have that moment and we get to see each another again.”

– Dave Meltzer, replying to a fan on X today, said that AEW‘s current television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire on December 31, 2024.

– Natalya posted:

Raj is the best. Appreciate his friendship and advice so much- and always looking out for me on crazy travel days. He would never ever let me put my suitcase in the overhead of the plane without helping me. A friend for life. Proud of you @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/vW2DQ9yio0 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 20, 2024

