Matt Hardy Debuts At TNA Rebellion 2024, Other News & Notes
– It was announced that TNA Slammiversary 2024 will take place on July 20 from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
– Steve Maclin signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling and appeared at the TNA Rebellion 2024 show to confirm the exciting news.
– Laredo Kid defeated Crazzy Steve on the Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024 pre-show on Saturday night to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship.
– Among those who debuted or returned at the PPV on Saturday included Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, PCO, Sami Callihan and even former NFL star Shawne Merriman.
EXCLUSIVE: "You just witnessed the return of the motherf*****g realest."
