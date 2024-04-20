Matt Hardy Debuts At TNA Rebellion 2024, Other News & Notes

Apr 20, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– It was announced that TNA Slammiversary 2024 will take place on July 20 from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

– Steve Maclin signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling and appeared at the TNA Rebellion 2024 show to confirm the exciting news.

– Laredo Kid defeated Crazzy Steve on the Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024 pre-show on Saturday night to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship.

– Among those who debuted or returned at the PPV on Saturday included Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, PCO, Sami Callihan and even former NFL star Shawne Merriman.

