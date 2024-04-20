Five WWE Superstars released

It might be a new era but the same old tactics have returned as WWE released a few Superstars in their usual post-WrestleMania clean out according to both Fightful and PWInsider.

The most noteworthy name of these releases is former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. The 37-year-old had two runs in the company one which started in 2010 and lasted four years and then returning in 2016 for round two. Apart from the WWE title he also held the United States title and the 24/7 title.

Joining him on the unemployed list are his fellow Indian stars Veer and Sanga. The Indus Sher tag team wrestled on both NXT and main roster but never really went anywhere. Both of them signed with WWE in 2018.

Xia Li was the only woman cut from the roster yesterday. She is the product of the WWE Performance Center and started there in 2017. Despite her potential and several makeovers, the 35-year-old from China never found major success in the ring.

Xyon Quinn also got his marching orders. The 34-year-old Australian former rugby player started his wrestling journey in 2018. He was part of NXT until the 2023 Draft but rarely made any appearances on the main roster.

