WWE Women’s World Title Battle Royal Announced For Monday’s RAW

The WWE Women’s World Championship will be on-the-line next Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, plans for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship were announced.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s World Championship after suffering an injury during a backstage attack from Liv Morgan on the Raw After WrestleMania XL show.

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a Battle Royal to determine who will be the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

