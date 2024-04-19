WWE SmackDown Segment Announced For Next Week’s Draft Special

A big segment was announced for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s show, AJ Styles defeated LA Knight to become the new number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship, positioning himself as the first person to challenge “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes for the title at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

It was announced at the end of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show that next week’s SmackDown will feature the official contract signing between Rhodes and Styles for their WWE Backlash: France showdown for the gold.

Additionally, next week’s SmackDown will mark night one of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Make sure to join us here on 4/26 for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.

