Another WWE release has been announced.

As noted, Jinder Mahal reportedly quit the company, according to a post on X, while Xia Li also took to X to announce her departure from the company.

In an update, Xyon Quinn has also been released by World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Australian star was signed in May 2018 and made his TV debut in 2020.

