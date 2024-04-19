WWE Live Results / London, England / Fri Apr 19, 2024

The Complete Results from the O2:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening.

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre.

Natalya defeats Shayna Baszler using a quick roll-up pin.

Ricochet (with U.K. Gladiator Apollo) defeats JD McDonagh.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Xavier Woods.

Tegan Nox wins a trios match against Piper Niven and Zoey Stark.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor / GUNTHER / Chad Gable.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

Thanks to @ryanmeston07 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

