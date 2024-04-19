Undertaker Says WrestleMania XL Backstage Atmosphere Was “Really Emotional”

“The Dead Man” acknowledges “The Tribal Chief.”

On the latest episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend offered high-praise to Roman Reigns for completing what will go down as a historic and memorable reign as WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion after finally dropping the title to Cody Rhodes, with the help of “The Phenom,” at WrestleMania XL Sunday.

“There was a lot of really emotional moments backstage, as you can imagine,” Undertaker said. “Roman coming back after, what an amazing run as champion. If you look at it and put it in today’s market, what a phenomenal run.”

He continued, “It’s not going to go down in the record books as the longest world title run, but when you look at it in actuality, with as much coverage, as much media, as much exposure as you have now. Backlund’s run and Hogan’s early run, they didn’t have social media. They didn’t have as much live TV. (They wrestled jobbers) or didn’t wrestle at all on TV. The biggest part about that is to be able to maintain and keep the people’s interest in that storyline, for that long. There were so many layers to it. Kudos to him and everybody that worked on all that. It’s really difficult to do and difficult to do well. There was some really good storytelling involved in that.”

Check out the complete episode of the Six Feet Under podcast featuring The Undertaker via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

