Triple H Appears On SmackDown, Introduces New WWE Tag-Team Championships

On Friday Night SmackDown this week, it was “Time to Play the Game.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

“The Game” appeared alongside SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to present the A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with the brand new tag-team title belts.

The WWE CCO noted that the new belts will be referred to as the WWE Tag-Team Championships. A match was then held between Legado Del Fantasma, New Catch Republic, The Street Profits and Authors Of Pain to determine the first challengers for A-Town Down Under.

In the end, The Street Profits emerged victorious to earn the first tag title shot at Theory and Waller.

THE WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/gFlxeVJRQT — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 20, 2024

GO NICK ALDIS! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/00keOeam84 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 20, 2024

WE GOT NEW NUMBER ONE CONTENDERS! THE STREET PROFITS ARE COMING FOR GOLD! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ES9ssR9NDj — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

