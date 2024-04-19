Report: Hip-Hop Legend To Appear At TNA Taping This Weekend

A hip-hop legend will be in the house for the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping scheduled for this weekend.

Rap star Bun B of the former group UGK will be appearing at the post-TNA Rebellion 2024 television taping this coming weekend at The Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bun B is the real-life friend of TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis.

As noted, Lars Frederiksen of Rancid will accompany the tag team of Spitfire, Jody Threat & Dani Luna, to the ring for their Knockouts Tag Team Championship defense against DECAY’s Havok & Rosemary on the “Countdown to TNA Rebellion” pre-show tomorrow night, and DJ Ashba will sing the national anthem to kick off the pay-per-view portion of the event.

Make sure to check back here tomorrow night for complete TNA Rebellion 2024 results from Las Vegas, NV.

Bun B invited me to his show at Rodeo Houston so I pulled up to H-Town today… at the rental car spot a fan told me RAW was in Houston. EVERYONE I saw was excited to see me & that felt good… — Dolla (@AJFrancis410) March 12, 2024

BREAKING: Legendary rapper @BunBTrillOG is set to appear at #TNAiMPACT THIS SUNDAY at the Palms in Las Vegas! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/FwsTgZOji3 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024

