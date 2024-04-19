New Trios Bout Set For Saturday’s AEW Collision

AEW is stacking the deck for their final AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” show.

Ahead of their double-header on Saturday night, the company has announced a big Trios bout for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT.

Added to the lineup for 4/20 is Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight in Trios action. Copeland, Kingston and Briscoe will then compete against The House of Black trio of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews at AEW Dynasty 2024 the following night.

Previously announced for the loaded 4/20 Collision show is The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. PAC and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn), as well as Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live AEW Collision results coverage.

