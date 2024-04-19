New AEW Rampage Match Announced For Saturday Night
A big Trios match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Ahead of the special AEW Rampage show on Saturday night following AEW Collision, the company has announced a third bout for the one-hour AEW program, which usually airs at 10/9c on Friday’s.
Scheduled for the 4/20 episode of AEW Rampage is Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven.
Previously announced for the show is Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, as well as Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander in a High-Flying Four-Way Elimination match.
Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live AEW Rampage results coverage.
