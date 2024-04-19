NBC News takes a detailed look at Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE

NBC News has a report which suggests that former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon has “moved on” from the company and no longer keeps in touch with any executives there regarding company matters, including with son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque and daughter Stephanie, although he does talk regularly to people such as John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and even President Donald Trump.

The report included several quotes from close friends and acquaintances of McMahon, who said that he has been cooperating with authorities regarding all his legal troubles stemming from the Janel Grant lawsuit.

A McMahon attorney said that they believe an out-of-court settlement will be reached although the attorney for Janel Grant said no such discussions have taken place. It was previously hinted from Grant’s legal team that they will not take a settlement and want to go all the way to trial.

Others interviewed for the story said that McMahon, 78, has been enjoying life since his resignation in January and recently took a trip to Turks and Caicos Islands where he returned with a puppy and seven kittens to give to friends.

One interviewed for the piece said that while WWE is actually a great place to work at, Vince distracted it from that and it’s been better since he left, with people feeling like they’re on “steadier ground” since his departure.

Last week, McMahon put up the rest of his TKO shares up for sale and after those are gone, his association with TKO or WWE would finally come to nothing.

“This time, it’s like, OK, now, it’s over-over,” one of the insiders told NBC News.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

