Main Event For WWE Backlash: France Announced

Apr 19, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The main event for the first post-WrestleMania premium live event from WWE has been announced.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA., a WrestleMania XL rematch took place with AJ Styles going one-on-one against LA Knight, with the winner earning the first title shot at new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

“The Phenomenal One” would emerge victorious, thumbing “The Mega Star” in the eye before connecting with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Styles vs. Rhodes is now official for the Universal title at WWE Backlash: France, which was acknowledged on the WWE on FOX broadcast on Friday night with an official promotional graphic.

