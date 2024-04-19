Main Event For WWE Backlash: France Announced

The main event for the first post-WrestleMania premium live event from WWE has been announced.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA., a WrestleMania XL rematch took place with AJ Styles going one-on-one against LA Knight, with the winner earning the first title shot at new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

“The Phenomenal One” would emerge victorious, thumbing “The Mega Star” in the eye before connecting with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Styles vs. Rhodes is now official for the Universal title at WWE Backlash: France, which was acknowledged on the WWE on FOX broadcast on Friday night with an official promotional graphic.

Make sure to join us here for WWE Backlash: France results coverage.

YEAH or NAH NAH? Will @RealLAKnight be punching his ticket to #WWEBacklash TONIGHT or will @AJStylesOrg be the one to challenge @CodyRhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship in France? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/td3ipAa5aq — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024

The Phenomenal One is the No. 1 Contender!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MUXHnAiJg4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 20, 2024

THE NEW NUMBER ONE CONTENDER, AJ STYLES! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+i pic.twitter.com/MXOyC6T4vf — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 20, 2024

AJ STYLES WILL CHALLENGE CODY RHODES FOR THE UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/VXGPbqyuDv — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

