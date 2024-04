Jinder Mahal, Xia Li Part Ways With WWE

WWE has made some big talent cuts.

On Friday night, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Xia Li both announced their departures from the company.

“I Quit,” Mahal wrote via X. “Maharaja Out .”

Xia Li wrote, “Thank you, WWE. Thank you, Triple H. Thank you, WWE Universe.”

We will keep you posted.

I Quit. Maharaja Out . — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024

