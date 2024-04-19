Digital Media Title Bout Set For Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024

A new title bout is official for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

This week, TNA announced the addition of Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship for their upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view this weekend.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 PPV.

TNA REBELLION 2024

* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Nic Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Steph De Lander

* TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) defend against Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)

* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Jake Something

* Last Man Standing match: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

* Full Metal Mayhem match: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

* “Lights Out” surprise

* Countdown to Rebellion: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defend against Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

* Countdown to Rebellion: TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve defends against Laredo Kid

* Countdown to Rebellion: Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for complete TNA Rebellion 2024 results.

BREAKING: @steveofcrazzy will defend the Digital Media Championship against @Laredokidpro1 on the #CountdownToRebellion LIVE THIS SATURDAY at 7PM on TNA+! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/u1F2FBEcMo — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024

