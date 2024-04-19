Cody Rhodes Comments On The Rock Claiming He Made WWE Wrestling Cool Again

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock.

Will that story ever get finished inside the squared circle in WWE?

“The American Nightmare” wants to say it will.

WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes appeared as an in-studio guest on “Good Morning Britain” this week to promote the ongoing WWE European Tour in the U.K.

During the appearance, the top dog in WWE spoke about his in-ring showdown with “The Final Boss” from the Raw After WrestleMania XL show back on April 8, 2024, and how the WWE legend made it clear that their story was not yet finished.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how The Rock said his story with Cody Rhodes is not finished on the Raw After WrestleMania XL show: “I didn’t go to Hollywood. Hollywood has come to me in the form of The Rock Dwayne Johnson. He’s got like a little obsession with me. I await his return. The last thing he did after WrestleMania, we wrestled on Saturday, Sunday was the next match. He came out on Monday on Raw; we had a little moment where I was waiting for him to come back at this point. He’s looking for me, apparently.”

On whether or not a match with The Rock will happen: “I want to say yes. I want to say yes. It will really come down to whether I can be a good champion, a great champion. Roman Reigns was a great champion. Will that be enough to entice The Rock? That’s what’s happened here. Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again. Rock made wrestling cool, maybe in the first place, but this run, it’s a whole new generation and locker room. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, myself, Rhea Ripley, all these people. The more we keep this, the better we do, the more chances that it lures Rock back into the fray. I’d like to see it. We’ve had one tag match together. The singles match is definitely something fans look forward to seeing.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

