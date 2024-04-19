Chad Gable Breaks Silence On Sami Zayn Attack, WWE Superstar Sunday Previews, More

– Chad Gable has broken his silence regarding his vicious attack to Sami Zayn in front of Zayn’s family after losing to him in their WWE Intercontinental Championship main event on this past week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Bell Centre in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Alpha Academy leader surfaced on X on Thursday evening and wrote, “I’ve always been a believer that, no matter how long it takes, people get what they deserve in life. I was right once again.”

I’ve always been a believer that, no matter how long it takes, people get what they deserve in life. I was right once again. pic.twitter.com/raQR7S4J5M — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 18, 2024

– Which WWE Superstar or personality snapped the best photo on Instagram this week? WWE shared their usual week-end compilation photo gallery of images shared by WWE Superstars on Instagram throughout the past week. Check out all of the pictures by following the link in the post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of WWE.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? https://t.co/UsfBeUl7uw pic.twitter.com/hbSjtplqMa — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2024

– WWE Superstar Sunday returns on A&E this coming weekend. Ahead of the double-header on Sunday, WWE has released some preview clips for the new WWE Rivals episode featuring a look back at the iconic rivalry between Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, as well as the hunt for Dusty Rhodes’ most iconic treasures in the latest episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Check out the preview videos below.

Relive the epic rivalry between @HulkHogan & "Macho Man" Randy Savage in an all-new WWE Rivals. It kicks off Sunday with @fluffyguy at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/kDDkOqBEuz — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2024

Join the hunt for Dusty's most iconic treasures! WWE's Most Wanted Treasures starts Sunday at 9/8c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/N7AW5aMusu — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2024

