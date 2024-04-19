AEW Announces Two Bouts For Saturday’s Rampage

A big four-way elimination match has been announced for Saturday’s special episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly AEW Rampage show, which this week airs at a special day and time of Saturday night after AEW Collision, the company has announced the details on the match involving Rob Van Dam on the “4/20” show.

RVD will take on Komander, Isiah Kassidy and Lee Johnson in a four-way elimination bout.

Previously announced for the 4/20 Rampage is Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura.

This Sat, 4/20

Peoria, IL

Saturday Night #AEWRampage

TNT After #AEWCollision High Flying 4/20 Elimination 4 Way@TherealRVD vs @BigShottyLee vs @ZayKassidy vs @KomandercrMX With Rampage timeshifted Saturday after Collision,

celebrate on 4/20 with AEW's High Flying 4 Way Fight! pic.twitter.com/hNCm3XUitp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2024

This Sat, 4/20

Peoria, IL

Saturday Night #AEWRampage

TNT After #AEWCollision@YukaSakazaki vs @EmiSakura_gtmv With Rampage timeshifted to Saturday after Collision, Yuka Sakazaki fights Emi Sakura in a rematch of the 2021 Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket, THIS SATURDAY 4/20! pic.twitter.com/WdqlPKb6Hr — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2024

