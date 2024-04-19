AEW Announces Two Bouts For Saturday’s Rampage

Apr 19, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A big four-way elimination match has been announced for Saturday’s special episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly AEW Rampage show, which this week airs at a special day and time of Saturday night after AEW Collision, the company has announced the details on the match involving Rob Van Dam on the “4/20” show.

RVD will take on Komander, Isiah Kassidy and Lee Johnson in a four-way elimination bout.

Previously announced for the 4/20 Rampage is Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage results coverage.

