AEW Announces Matches For Dynasty “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

Two matches have been announced for the AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pay-per-view pre-show scheduled for this Sunday night.

This week, AEW announced Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions and Trent vs. Matt Sydal as the two bouts for the official pre-show for the AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV in St. Louis, MO.

Make sure to join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage.

#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR THIS SUNDAY! @chaifetzarena | St. Louis, MO After vicious post match attacks on both men by Shane Taylor Promotions, @Orangecassidy & @K_Shibata2022 will team up THIS SUNDAY on #AEWDynasty ZERO Hour to face STP's @Shane216Taylor & @TheLeeMoriarty! pic.twitter.com/j8FZp9PF5r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

