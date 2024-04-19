AEW Announces Matches For Dynasty “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

Apr 19, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Two matches have been announced for the AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pay-per-view pre-show scheduled for this Sunday night.

This week, AEW announced Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions and Trent vs. Matt Sydal as the two bouts for the official pre-show for the AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV in St. Louis, MO.

Make sure to join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Eliza Haze

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal