Young Bucks praise Jack Perry, Kevin Nash takes a shot at Will Ospreay

– Kevin Nash has taken a shot at AEW’s Will Ospreay and claimed he’s “just not smart” for not making the move to WWE.

“Paul [Triple H] didn’t mention him [Will Ospreay] by name, therefore there’s no reason to get asshurt. It shows why he’s an indy-riffic guy. It shows why he didn’t make the move … he’s just not smart. Jade was smart.”

(Source: Kliq This)

– Young Bucks praise Jack Perry and say he will be a much bigger star coming off his hot NJPW run: (via SI)

“He’s been the next breakout star for a while now and he just needed something controversial to happen to him to open people’s eyes. It happened with us early on in our careers, too.

Coming back from Japan, Jack Perry now has that edge and swagger. And coming off all of this BS he’s been dealing with, he has a chip on his shoulder. He’s a dangerous cat right now and is about to blow up.”

