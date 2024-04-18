Updated card for AEW Dynasty’s pay-per-view

Apr 18, 2024 - by Michael Riba

Updated card for this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view:

-AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
-AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Final – Ladder Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
-AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC
-AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
-AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho
-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black
-Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay
-Zero Hour: AEW World Trios Championship/ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship – Winners Take All Match: Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (c-AEW) vs. Jay White and The Gunns (c-ROH)

