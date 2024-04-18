Tony Khan the growth of AEW, the Dynasty PPV, a head booker, and more

– Tony Khan says the title-for-title 6-man tag at AEW “Dynasty” on Sunday between The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold will be a unification match and the winners will hold the undisputed world trios titles.

– Khan was asked if he’d ever consider hiring a head booker to take over from him at AEW:

He says certainly at some point, nobody lasts forever, & that’s the reality with any positions he’s in.

He calls AEW a highlight of his life, having more fun than ever right now. Says he’s only 41 and the company is in a strong place and loads of great wrestlers are loyal to him.

Mentions Forbes valuing AEW at $2billion and puts over the quick growth of AEW.

– Khan says he’s very excited about AEW’s upcoming streaming service plans and making their library available. He expects it to happen with the next TV Media rights deal.

– Dave Meltzer reported that the recent Collision/Battle of the Belts X event in Highland Heights, Kentucky, drew an attendance of 2,511 people. This marked the largest crowd ever in the city for a professional wrestling show. The previous record was set by a 2011 WWE event that drew 2,000 fans.

