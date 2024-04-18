TNA, IMPACT Report, 4/18/24

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Gerweck.net will begin coverage at 8:30pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

The show starts with Josh Alexander walking out in street clothes, joining the announcers.

Match 1. Little Guido (with The FBI) VS Alex Hammerstone

Hammerstone starts the match hurling Guido. Guido recovers and lays in some chops, but they do little and he is repeatedly slammed. Guido bails to the floor, but Hammerstone greets him and pounds on his back, before mixing it up with The FBI members. The ref kicks them out of the ECW Arena. Guido is then suplexed, belly to back. Hammerstone puts Little Guido in the torture rack and it is over.

Winner by submission, Alex Hammerstone

Josh and Hammerstone have an intense glare at each other post match.

Ash and her concierge cut a promo demanding a title match. Xia Brookside interrupts the segment and announces they will meet next week on TV. Jordynne Grace then announces Matt Cardona will not be ringside when Steph Delander challenges her for the Knockouts Championship because he is injured.

Match 2. LSG VS Joe Hendry

The match begins with Hendry soaking in a “We Believe” chant from the Philly crowd. He grabs the mic and talks about his match with Rich Swann and his partner AJ Frances. He spends a few mins cutting them down.

The match begins with a tie up. They trade arm twists. Hendry shoulders LSG to the mat. He then does a gorilla slam and then a fall away. After a standing ovation, choke slam it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Joe Hendry

We get a Rebellion hype package next.

Match 3. X-Division Champion, Mustafa Ali and The Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) VS Jake Something, Cody Deaner and Rhino

Gibson and Jake start Jake delivers a slam and tags in Rhino. Rhino chops Gibson repeatedly in the corner. Gibson tags in Drake, who Rhino disposes to the floor. The heels regroup on the outside. Ali motivates his team. Rhino short arms Drake and tags in Cody. Cody lands a back elbow, and full arm, drag and twist. He works the shoulder of Drake, but he manages a tag and Ali takes control with kicks, stomps and chops. Cody lands a Thesz Press and gets a two count. Ali pokes the eye. Drake and Gibson then double team him. Drake ends up in the ring and he taunts Rhino and Deaner while laying in the boots to Cody. Drake delivers a backbreaker and tags in Ali. Deaner mounts a comeback, but Drake and Ali eventually double Cody and Ali settles into a rear chin lock. Deaner hits a lariat, but can’t quite make the tag. The GYVs double him further. Deaner somehow gets free to Rhino. He comes in hot, but the Vets double him. Jake has had enough and he clears the ring. He then slams Gibson and launches Deaner on him. Ali makes the save. Jake chases Ali to the floor. Drake and Gibson dive on Jake on the floor. Ali finishes him off. This leaves Deaner alone in the ring. Rhino is down. Deaner bravely fights them all. Rhino enters and gores Drake. Cody then double bulldogs Ali and Gibson. Ali recovers and crotches Deaner and 450s him for the win.

Winners, Ali and The GYVs

Steve Maclin has a vignette. He says he will make his presence felt at Rebellion.

