The Most Valuable Combat Sports Promotions

The Most Valuable Combat Sports Promotions of 2024 according to Forbes:

1 – UFC ($11.3 billion) 2023 Revenue: $1.29 billion | Operator: Dana White | Top Draws: Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley

2 – WWE ($6.8 billion) 2023 Revenue: $1.33 billion | Operator: Nick Khan | Top Draws: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley

3 – AEW ($2 billion) Est. 2023 Revenue: $250 million | Operator: Tony Khan | Top Draws: The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega

4 – One Championship ($1.3 billion) Est. 2023 Revenue: $140 million | Operator: Chatri Sityodtong | Top Draws: Christian Lee, Stamp Fairtex, Anatoly Malykhin

5 – Matchroom Boxing ($850 million) 2023 Revenue: $134 million | Operator: Eddie Hearn | Top Draws: Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol

