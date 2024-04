Sheamus trained with Gable Steveson, Harwood responds to Waller

– Dax Harwood responds to Grayson Waller taking shots at AEW.

In that case, let’s hope they don’t give him a match. https://t.co/zrhBN4X8L0 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 17, 2024

– Sheamus trained with Gable Steveson for his in-ring return.

