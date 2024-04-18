Matt Hardy hints at involvement with latest Uncle Howdy teases

Matt Hardy is back in the news after he started posting messages on X related to the latest Uncle Howdy teases which have popped up on WWE television.

Hardy tweeted the clip where the QR code appeared on Raw during The New Day’s entrance and then posted a clip of him teaming up with Bray Wyatt against The Revival from Raw.

That was followed by a video of his feud with Wyatt at the Hardy Compound and then posted photos of his broken gimmick from his AEW debut in 2020.

His latest message was a video with the headline “The dream of a family” which ended with one of his kids with his face painted as The Fiend.

Hardy, who is now a free agent, is teasing all this when there are rumors that Erick Rowan is also coming back to be involved with Uncle Howdy.

