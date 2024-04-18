Dwayne Johnson and John Cena criticized for associating with Vince McMahon

An NBC News profile detailed Vince McMahon’s life after stepping down from WWE and TKO, amidst ongoing lawsuits and a federal investigation. In that report it was noted McMahon maintains contact with close friends, like former President Donald Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena,

A spokesperson for Janel Grant later told Brandon Thurston:

“It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of allegations just like Janel’s. Behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement ever could be.”

New comment from a spokesperson for Janel Grant responding to NBC's reporting that Dwayne Johnson and John Cena are still in touch with Vince McMahon after his resignation: "It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of… — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 17, 2024

