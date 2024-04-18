Drew Gulak written off TV following Ronda Rousey claims

It seems that Drew Gulak’s time in WWE is coming to an end as the former Cruiserweight champion has been removed from the No Quarter Catch Crew group on NXT.

It was alluded on the show last night that Tony D’Angelo’s family took care – wink wink – of Gulak since NQCC had “no cojones” to do it themselves but the group didn’t pay for, ahem, the hit.

“Who said anything about payments?” Charlie Dempsey responded. “I thought you were doing it for the good of the business. There was trash and it needed to be taken care of and that’s what you did.”

Gulak’s run in the promotion came to a halt after former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey accused him of inappropriate behavior towards her backstage at a WWE show. Rousey said that Gulak grabbed the string of her sweatpants as he was walking by and nobody reacted.

Ronda said that she told Gulak that if she hears that he put his hands on any other woman or do anything like that to her ever again, they were going to have a big problem.

Gulak responded publicly as well, saying that he stopped to say hi and shake hands and accidentally touched her drawstring, calling it a complete accident and said he had apologized for it.

Bryan Alvarez reported on the situation, saying that WWE did hold an investigation and talked to eyewitnesses who were there and while the outcome was not revealed, his fate on WWE TV should give you a hint at what as concluded.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

