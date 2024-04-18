Clash at the Castle: Scotland tickets on sale on April 26

WWE announced that combo tickets for Smackdown and Clash at the Castle: Scotland will be available on Friday, April 26.

Both shows will be taking place from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on June 14 and June 15 respectively and this will be WWE’s first PLE in Scotland.

The Clash at the Castle name is being revived after the show in Cardiff, Wales in 2022 which was headlined by Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns at the Principality Stadium.

The OVO Hydro is not a stadium, but rather a regular arena with a maximum seating of 14,000.

Pre-sale registration is available at https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

