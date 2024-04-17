Corey Graves sees Jake Paul in WWE sooner than later, Matt Cardona injured

– Corey Graves shared his thoughts on the matter on the Gunz Show, suggesting that while Jake’s upcoming boxing match against Mike Tyson on July 20 might delay his WWE return, it could happen sooner rather than later.

If I’m being totally honest, I would start counting down the minutes before Jake shows up. I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon with the Tyson fight looming, but on a long enough timeline, we have to have the Paul brothers competing in the tag division at least once or twice. It just dawned on me that SummerSlam is in Cleveland this year. That’s where the Paul brothers hail from. I’m just saying. I don’t know anything, I’m just theorizing and putting it out into the universe. Maybe Jake Paul will be in WWE sooner rather than later.

– Via Sean Ross Sapp: Several promoters have noted that Matt Cardona has informed them he’s suffered a torn pec and will require surgery.

