Carlos Cabrera is All Elite

Longtime Spanish announcer for WWE, Carlos Cabrera is All Elite and debuted on the Spanish broadcast of Dynamite tonight.

Welcome to the @AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Carlos Cabrera is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/sKMZVpTFuV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 18, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email