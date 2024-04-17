4/17/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley, makes his way to the ring. Moxley says some of his first matches were in Indianapolis, and he always had people against him twenty years ago. Moxley says he has climbed mountain after mountain and this is now about the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley says it began to be possible five years ago, and being able to travel across the ocean and compete against the best is what AEW is all about.

Moxley turns his attention to the Don Callis Family, and calls Callis a creep. Moxley says they have put a target on Bryan Danielson’s back, which is like putting a target on his back. Moxley tells them to come find him, because he is here all night. Moxley says what he is going to do is challenge Powerhouse Hobbs to a match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite, and Hobbs will find out just how far out of his league he is. Moxley says Hobbs will realize that Callis is feeding him nothing but lies and that there is only one Jon Moxley.

Mercedes Mone cuts a promo backstage. Mone says whoever attacked her in the dark last week was too afraid to do it in the dark. Mone says she will get payback on whoever did it, and then accuses Julia Hart. Mone then says maybe it was someone posing as Hart who doesn’t want to face her when she’s healthy at Double or Nothing.

Match #1 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart

Nightingale is shown backstage, where she has been attacked, as Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway, and a doctor are checking on her. The lights go out in the arena, and when they come back on Hart is on the stage and King attacks Copeland from behind. King beats Copeland down on the outside and delivers a cross-body against the barricade after putting Copeland in a chair. King gets into the ring, and then Copeland pulls himself in and tells the referee to ring the bell. King splashes Copeland in the corner and follows with a chop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King has Copeland up top and delivers right hands. Copeland fights back and delivers headbutts. Copeland knocks King down and they exchange shots. Copeland goes for an impaler DDT, but King shoves him away. Copeland delivers a series of corner clotheslines and follows with a kick to the face. Copeland delivers another kick and follows with the impaler DDT for a two count. Copeland goes for a Spear, but King drops him with a clothesline. King goes for a running senton in the corner, but Copeland dodges him and King crashes into the turnbuckles. Nightingale finally makes her way to the ring and tags in as King tries to powerbomb Copeland. Nightingale drops King with a cross-body and goes after Hart, but hart ducks to the floor. Copeland drops King with a Spear, and then Nightingale delivers a cannonball in the corner.

Hart gets into the ring and knocks Nightingale out with a shot with a chain. Copeland knocks King to the outside, and Hart locks Nightingale in Heartless, but Nightingale is still out.

Winners: Brody King and Julia Hart

-After the match, Mone comes to the ring with a chair. Hart gets out of the ring and backs up the ramp with King. Mone turns her attention to Nightingale as Copeland gets back into the ring. Mone drops the chair and smirks at them. Copeland shakes her hand and she and Nightingale stare down again as Hart and King look on from the stage.

Renee Paquette interview the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe. Joe says he viewed Swerve Strickland as a worthy adversary at first, but now he is more of a nuisance. Joe says Strickland is more like a punching bag these days and says Strickland has always come up short in title matches. Joe says Strickland always chokes and swerves just a bit off target, and then says he is going to continue to cement his legacy as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time at Dynasty.

The video preview for the Ladder Match between FTR and The Young Bucks starts to air, but The Elite cut it short and say they are cutting FTR’s time tonight and will put in on social media. The Bucks say they are going to become the first three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, and then Kazuchika Okada says PAC won’t make it to Dynasty because he is a dead man.

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daniel Garcia, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

PAC and Okada start the match, but the Bucks attack PAC from behind as Okada knocks Garcia and Penta to the floor. Nicholas tags in, but PAC comes back and delivers shots to him. PAC delivers a dropkick and Penta tags in. PAC and Penta double-team Nicholas for a bit, and then Penta gets a two count. Penta kicks Nicholas in the hamstring, but Okada comes in and attacks Penta from behind. Nicholas tags Matthew in, and Matthew delivers shots to Penta. Penta comes back with a shot to Nicholas, and then drops Matthew with a thrust kick. Garcia tags in and delivers shots to Nicholas in the corner. Garcia delivers shots to Okada and Matthew, but Nicholas drops Garcia with a kick to the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia delivers shots to Nicholas and Okada. Garcia sends Okada to the floor and drops Nicholas with a suplex. Matthew tags in while providing his own commentary. Garcia drops Matthew with a suplex and tags in PAC. PAC delivers shots to Matthew, and then drops the Bucks with a double dropkick. PAC drops the Bucks with a moonsault to the floor, but Okada drops him in the ring. The Elite triple-team PAC in the corner, and then Okada delivers a neck-breaker over his knee. Penta breaks up the cover and tags in. Penta drops the Bucks with slingblades, and then slams Okada with Made in Japan. Nicholas breaks up the cover and the Bucks double suplex Penta. Everyone drops everyone with moves and shots, and then PAC tags back in. PAC delivers a thrust kick to Okada and goes for the Black Arrow, but Matthew knocks him down.

Garcia tags in and delivers elbow strikes to Okada. Okada comes back with a dropkick, but Garcia gets a jackknife cover for a two count. The Bucks kick Garcia in the corner, and then Okada delivers a Tombstone Piledriver to Garcia. Okada delivers one to Penta as well, and then the Bucks double superkick Garcia. Okada delivers the Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, The Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger to Garcia, and then Nicholas brings a ladder into the ring. Matthew beats down Penta as Nicholas drops Garcia with a scoop slam on the ladder. They put Garcia in between the sides of the ladder, but PAC makes the save and chases The Elite out of the ring with a hammer.

Taz is in the ring to broker a meeting between Chris Jericho and Hook, who both make their way to the ring. Taz says he is just here to make sure things stay calm and Jericho thanks him. Jericho says he wants to clarify a few things and says he pulled Hook off the apron last week to get his attention. Jericho says Hook is not living up to his potential and says he is the learning tree in AEW. Jericho says everyone who has got into the “Jericho Vortex” has come out the other side as a better wrestler, performer, and person. Jericho says he wants to get to the top with Hook and asks Hook if he is ready to set the animosity aside and really sit under the branches of the learning tree.

Hook says no and Jericho asks him what he means. Hook says he doesn’t need Jericho’s help and Jericho tells him to not be stupid. Taz tells Jericho to relax, and Jericho tells him to stop. Jericho says he is doing what Taz should have done and is giving Hook some proper guidance. Jericho says he is trying to help Hook get rid of the dead weight, and Taz tells Jericho to stop again. Jericho says Hook is not ready and is not as good as he thinks he is. Taz tries to talk again, but Jericho shoves him down. Hook gets in his face and backs him into the corner. Hook tells Jericho he crossed the line and says he will show Jericho just how good he is any place, any time, anywhere. Hook tells Jericho to get out of the ring, and Jericho does while Hook stares him down.

Renee interviews Swerve Strickland. Strickland says he heard what Samoa Joe earlier and says he isn’t a choke artist. Strickland says Joe isn’t wrong about him stumbling in title matches, but he’s got back up every time he is down. Strickland says Joe can call him whatever he wants, but after Sunday he can call him the new AEW World Champion. Renee asks Strickland what makes him so confident that he can beat Joe this Sunday, and Strickland says he should answer that question to Joe. Strickland says he will give the answer to Joe’s face in the ring later tonight.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May (w/Luther and Toni Storm)

They lock up, but neither woman gains the advantage. May grabs Purrazzo by the hair and backs her into the corner, but Purrazzo comes back with a leg-whip, and then drops May with a side-Russian leg-sweep. Purrazzo goes for an arm-bar, but May rolls out of the ring. Purrazzo follows, but Storm helps May get out of the way. May delivers a shot to Purrazzo and slams her into the barricade. May gets Purrazzo back into the ring, but Purrazzo turns it around with a hanging DDT in the ropes and gets a two count. May comes back with an elbow strike in the corner and puts Purrazzo up top. May shoves Purrazzo to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

