4/15/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,806,000 viewers, down 554,000 viewers from last week’s massive Raw After Mania number, a drop which was expected. The show is now back to normal levels, although slightly higher than the 2024 average.

Raw started with 1,929,000 viewers, then dropped to 1,815,000 viewers in the second hour, and ended the night with 1,676,000 viewers for a main event of Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable for the IC title.

Raw was #1, #2, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.63, 0.62, and 0.57 ratings respectively for an average of 0.61, down 0.21 from last week. Raw was overall #1 in all of network and cable TV for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

