Tony Schiavone clarifies his reaction to AEW airing the Wembley footage on Dynamite:

“I didn’t give a sh-t about the footage, and still don’t. I’m sincere when I say that I don’t care. I don’t care. It has no impact on my life. Some people are saying, ‘Oh the footage you were showing was like the Finger Poke of Doom moment for AEW.’

That’s what you want it to be because you want to see us fail. There is no way, because I was in both companies, there is absolute no way that you can compare us to WCW. You can’t. You may want to. You may think you’re right. You’re wrong. You cannot compare us to WCW. I was there for both. You were not.

I think it’s hilarious, not hilarious; that people can take screenshots and assume anything from a screenshot. My facial reaction to what happened was my facial reaction trying to put more heat on the Bucks for being assholes. Within the storyline itself. I did not have any reaction to the footage we saw because I don’t give a damn.

I was not upset at the promotion. I was not upset at Tony Khan. I was not pissed off about what we had shown. I was trying to be fully in the moment of the angle, which is the Bucks bitching about FTR not wanting to shake their hands and getting fucked around. That’s what I was doing. Of course, everyone wants to create their own story and that’s fine. That’s what social media is about. Social media is about idiots coming together and trying to come up with their own ideas.”

