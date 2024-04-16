Tony Khan on competition between wrestling companies: (via IndieWire)

“There’s a number of big factors that would play into why wrestling has seen such a great renaissance in recent years. I think it comes from the great competition in wrestling right now, and the fact that there are so many great stars competing right now.”

“Everyone knows that the most real thing in wrestling is the competition between the companies. The companies hate each other, and it will be a natural resource that powers the industry.

They want to beat each other and take everybody’s free agents, and that makes it interesting for everybody else.”

