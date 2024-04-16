Tony Khan and Giulia notes

– Tony Khan (via @LiamTCrowley of ComicBook) was asked if “WWE came calling to you to do, not even necessarily a collaborative show, but just share talent, share promotion, would you consider AEW to be open for business with WWE?”

Khan responded by stating: “It’s an interesting thought. It would depend on the circumstances.”

– Fightful reports that sources close to the situation state that Giulia is scheduled to work a handful of dates for Rossy Ogawa’s new Marigold promotion before hopefully reporting to the WWE Performance Center in late June/early July.

They add that while WWE could obtain the rights to Giulia’s current theme, there are currently no plans to do so at this time. Giulia is currently planned to keep her current ring name in WWE. The current belief is that Giulia will have her NXT debut match at NXT Heatwave on July 7th and is expected to be challenging for either the NXT Womens or NXT Womens North American Championship at Heatwave.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

