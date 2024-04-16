Philadelphia wants to bid on another WrestleMania

The Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting that city tourism officials plan to bid again for a future WrestleMania.

The report says that the City of Brotherly Love might not have to wait another 25 years to see WWE’s biggest show of the year back after delivering a “phenomenal” WrestleMania, a WrestleMania which broke all kinds of records for WWE.

WrestleMania returning to a previous host city is common, although it usually takes a few years. Apart from WrestleMania 4 and 5 which took place from Tump Plaza back-to-back, only the city of New Orleans managed to get two WrestleManias in the span of five years with WrestleMania 30 and 34. Other two cities, Orlando and New Jersey, had a seven-year wait before the show returned.

The location of next year’s WrestleMania has not been announced yet but it’s rumored to be Minneapolis, Minnesota. This would be the city’s first WrestleMania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

