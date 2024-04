“After speaking to sources, I can now confirm that the Motor City Machine Guns are headed to AEW.

Sources have told me that AEW and Machine Guns are working on finalizing a deal. It was noted that the deal is not going to be finalized for a little bit. However, the decision has been made and a deal will be worked out.”

Source: Cassidy Hayes of BodySlam.net

