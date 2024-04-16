Giulia/WWE update, Update on Dwayne Johnson, a WWE departure, and more

– Fightful reports the belief in the NXT office is Giulia will make her WWE in-ring debut on the July 7th NXT Heatwave event. She’s also expected to be challenging for one of NXT’s Women’s Championships in her first match.

– In a social media post on late Monday night, Rob Schamberger revealed he has parted ways with WWE.

Schamberger’s art was used in WWE merchandising, with prints of his work sold or auctioned on WWE Shop. Some of his art was used for various t-shirt designs.

He was with the company for over 10 years.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on IG that he begins training tomorrow for his A24 film ‘THE SMASHING MACHINE’, directed by Benny Safdie. The film follows MMA fighter Mark Kerr during his time in UFC as he struggles with addiction, winning & love.

